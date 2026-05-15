SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ebola outbreak kills 65 in eastern Congo, hundreds of cases suspected

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 11:42 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'WHO confirms new Ebola outbreak in remote Congo province'
WHO confirms new Ebola outbreak in remote Congo province
WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus confirmed the new outbreak of Ebola in the north-eastern province of Ituri, Congo. 'Currently, WHO is aware that 13 cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Kinshasa,' said Ghebreyesus, adding: 'The World Health Organization's representative to DRC and other WHO experts are in Ituri and working side by side with DRC health authorities to respond to and contain the outbreak.'
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has left 65 people dead and likely infected 246 others, prompting an urgent response from health authorities.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ugandan Ebola patients discharged'
Health Matters: Ugandan Ebola patients discharged

The deaths and suspected cases have been recorded mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones located in the remote northeastern province of Ituri, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on X.

Story continues below advertisement

“Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases. Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, pending confirmation,” the agency said, referring to the capital of Ituri province, near the Ugandan border.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Preliminary test results detected Ebola in 13 to 20 samples.

Testing suggests the presence of a less lethal non-Ebola Zaire strain of the virus, with sequencing ongoing to further characterize the strain, the agency wrote. The Ebola Zaire strain has been prominent in past outbreaks in Congo.

Results confirming the strain are expected within 24 hours, the Africa CDC said.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Congo had stockpiled treatments, including about 2,000 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine. Though that vaccine is effective against the Ebola Zaire strain of the virus, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ituri is particularly vulnerable to outbreaks due to its remoteness and limited road infrastructure, making contact with the nation’s capital, Kinshasa — which is more than 1,000 kilometres away —extremely difficult.

Africa CDC also raised alarms over the risk of rapid spread due to significant population movement, insecurity in affected areas, gaps in contact tracing, difficulties in implementing control measures and its proximity to Uganda and South Sudan.

Health authorities from those countries are expected to convene on Friday to co-ordinate and implement measures to contain the spread alongside key partners, including UN agencies and other countries.

“The meeting will focus on immediate response priorities, cross-border coordination, surveillance, laboratory support, infection prevention and control, risk communication, safe and dignified burials, and resource mobilization,” it said.

This outbreak comes five months after another deadly spread of the Ebola virus in the central African nation, which led to 43 deaths and the 17th since the virus was discovered in the country in 1976.

FILE: A health worker prepares to administer a vial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola, during a trial, at Mulago Referral Hospital, in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE: A health worker prepares to administer a vial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola during a trial at Mulago Referral Hospital, in Kampala, Uganda, Feb. 3, 2025. AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda

A two-year Ebola outbreak between 2018 and 2020 in eastern Congo killed more than 1,000 people. An earlier outbreak that swept across West Africa between 2014 and 2016 killed more than 11,000 people, which led to more cases and deaths than all others combined. It also spread across countries, starting in Guinea and then moving across land borders to Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Story continues below advertisement

Ebola is highly contagious and is passed to humans through contact with wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates, according to the WHO, and then spreads among humans primarily through bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. The disease it causes is rare but severe and often fatal.

The average fatality rate among infected individuals is around 50 percent, though rates have varied from 25 to 90 per cent in past outbreaks, according to the health agency.

Current research suggests that fruit bats are the natural hosts of the Ebola virus.

— With files from The Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices