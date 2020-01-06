Menu

Consumer

‘See It, Say It, Stop It’: Toronto Crime Stoppers re-brands anonymous tipster program

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 1:25 pm
said Sean Sportun, Chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers announced re-branding of program. Global News

Toronto Crime Stoppers have announced the re-branding of their anonymous tip program, including a significant change.

A Monday morning press conference revealed the 36-year-old program will stop paying tip givers, to reinvest funds into community and neighborhood initiatives.

They say the funds previously used for rewards will instead go to areas in the city impacted by crime.

“Our program has an amazing history, but as we move into the future we have created an opportunity to appeal to an individuals desire to serve an entire community,” said Sean Sportun, Chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers

Sportun said after analyzing the payout system, they discovered 50 per cent of tipsters opted out of the reward option and only 17 per cent of the tipsters collected their reward.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the new slogan “See It, Say It, Stop It” the program, which led to 85 arrests and 320 charges in 2019, will remain anonymous but will allocate funds to partnerships and programs to keep neighbourhoods safe.

“A new and better crime stoppers program is going to have the public even more engaged,” said Mayor John Tory.

“[It] is going to have the financial return going into direct community investment and direct community safety and you’re going to have something even more special than it has already been.”

The first initiative to come from the rebranding supports the Beyond Academic Homework Club. The club provided a safe environment for youth to learn life skills.

