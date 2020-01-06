Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal hit and run in southern Alberta

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 11:59 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Sean Kilpatrick, The Canadian Press

Cochrane RCMP have laid charges in a deadly pedestrian hit and run in Morley, Alta., last week.

Police were called to Morley Road on Jan. 3 for reports of a fatal collision. When they arrived, RCMP found a 40-year-old woman dead.

According to RCMP, the vehicle thought to be involved in the deadly crash returned to the scene and the people inside approached officers.

An unnamed 19-year-old Morley woman has been charged with failure to stop after an accident causing death, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

“The investigation into the cause of the collision continues, however, police believe speed played a role and further charges are pending,” RCMP said in a news release. “Alcohol was not a factor in this collision.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Morley is located about 50 kilometres west of Calgary.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPHit and RunAlberta crimeFatal Hit And RunCochrane RCMPCharges laidMorleyHit and Run CrashDeadly Hit And RunAlberta hit and runSouthern Alberta crime
