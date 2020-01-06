Celebrities at Golden Globes call for support in fighting Australian bushfires

Send this page to someone via email

Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette and Australian-born Cate Blanchett among those sending best wishes.

Russell Crowe did not attend the awards show because he was in Australia protecting his home from the wildfires, which have killed at least two dozen people and destroyed about 2,000 homes.

Crowe won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for playing former Fox CEO Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice but wasn’t at the awards ceremony in California to accept his trophy.

Instead, he sent a speech to be read by Jennifer Aniston on his behalf.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” Crowe’s statement read. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blanchett, who was presenting an award, used her time on stage to give thanks to the volunteer firefighters and bring attention to the “climate disaster.”

3:43 Sangita Patel of ‘ET Canada’ breaks down the 2020 Golden Globes Sangita Patel of ‘ET Canada’ breaks down the 2020 Golden Globes

“There are a lot of Australians in the room tonight,” she said. “I know we are all very grateful for the call-outs to our fellow compatriots who are suffering under the bushfires, so thank you.

“I wanted to do a special call-out to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the centre of battling the climate disaster that is facing Australia. And of course, when one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster,” she said.

“We’re in it together so thank you very much.” Tweet This

DeGeneres took time at the top of her speech on Sunday accepting the Carol Burnett Award to honour those fighting the fires.

“Australia, I love you,” she said. “My heart goes out to everyone suffering in Australia, all the animals that we’ve lost.”

Arquette mourned “the continent of Australia on fire” while accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in Hulu series The Act.

“I am so happy to be here and celebrate this, but also I know that … we see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America … and the continent of Australia on fire,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020 and beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020.”

5:51 Running down the 2020 Golden Globes fashion hits and misses Running down the 2020 Golden Globes fashion hits and misses

Phoebe Waller-Bridge said she would auction off her Globe outfit and have the proceeds go to firefighter relief.

The Fleabag star revealed plans to auction off her Ralph & Russo suit backstage at the awards ceremony.

“The money that is raised from it will go towards relief in Australia,” she said in a video. “I think it’s a beautiful idea from the team. I’m really excited to be part of that.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals she'll be auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit to raise money for Australian wildfire relief https://t.co/PP78mtA9ix pic.twitter.com/J6mA40dRua — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais ruffles Hollywood feathers with scathing Golden Globes monologue

Pierce Brosnan joined his children on stage to highlight their organization, Feed, which aims to tackle childhood hunger.

“And speaking of opening our hearts, all of us at the Golden Globes and the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] send our thoughts to the people affected by the bushfires in Australia.”

Brosnan said everyone was behind Australia, adding: “Stay strong. We’re with you. God bless.”

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the trophy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for Joker, said he appreciated the well-wishing but added: “We have to do more than that.”

He said voting for change is fine, but sometimes people have to take matters into their own hands. He criticized those in the room for flying private planes to Palm Springs for the awards.

“I’ll try to do better and I hope you will, too,” he said.

0:47 Ricky Gervais savagely tears into Hollywood as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais savagely tears into Hollywood as Golden Globes host

The starry comments came despite admonishment from host Ricky Gervais to the crowd to not talk about politics.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais declared at the top of the show. “You know nothing about the real world.”

Before the ceremony, Australian actors Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman used their social media platforms to encourage others to donate to Australian firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement