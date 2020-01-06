Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland meeting with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:19 am
Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. .
Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. . Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet once again with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson on Monday.

The pair also met back at the end of November, days after Alberta-born Freeland was named Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s second in command and charged with focusing on western alienation. She was in Alberta to meet with Western Canadian leaders.

READ MORE: ‘There is no job description:’ What exactly does a deputy prime minister do?

Iveson said it was a good meeting, in which they spoke about Edmonton’s economic, environmental and social concerns. Iveson said he was committed to building a collaborative relationship with the federal government “because that is what our city and country needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Iveson is also chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors’ Caucus, which send Trudeau a wish list for the Liberals’ first 100 days in office.

The list included requests to boost annual increases to the gas-tax fund, eliminate caps on funding for transit rehab projects, allow other spending to upgrade council chambers and administrative buildings and add $2 billion in new spending for projects that help communities adapt to climate change.

Deputy prime minister meets with Mayor Iveson in Edmonton
Deputy prime minister meets with Mayor Iveson in Edmonton

Freeland, who was formerly the minister of foreign affairs, was promoted to both deputy prime minister and minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in what was billed as an effort by the federal government to address deep regional divisions.

READ MORE: Kenney calls for Alberta economic support, end to CN Rail strike during Freeland meeting

The two will meet at Edmonton City Hall Monday morning. It’s not known what they will discuss.

Global News will live stream their 11 a.m. media availability in the video player above.

— More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politicsCanadian PoliticsCity of EdmontonChrystia FreelandDon IvesonWestern AlienationFederation of Canadian MunicipalitiesEdmonton politicsBig City Mayors' CaucusChrystia Freeland Don IvesonCity needsDon Iveson Big City Mayors' Caucus
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.