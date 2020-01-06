Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland meeting with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet once again with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson on Monday.

The pair also met back at the end of November, days after Alberta-born Freeland was named Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s second in command and charged with focusing on western alienation. She was in Alberta to meet with Western Canadian leaders.

Iveson said it was a good meeting, in which they spoke about Edmonton’s economic, environmental and social concerns. Iveson said he was committed to building a collaborative relationship with the federal government “because that is what our city and country needs.”

Good meeting with the Deputy PM of Canada, @cafreeland. We spoke about #Edmonton's economic, environmental and social concerns. I'm committed to building a collaborative relationship with this government because that is what our city and country needs. #cdnpoli #yegcc #yeg pic.twitter.com/1R17E6dqsl — Don Iveson (@doniveson) November 26, 2019

Iveson is also chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors’ Caucus, which send Trudeau a wish list for the Liberals’ first 100 days in office.

The list included requests to boost annual increases to the gas-tax fund, eliminate caps on funding for transit rehab projects, allow other spending to upgrade council chambers and administrative buildings and add $2 billion in new spending for projects that help communities adapt to climate change.

Freeland, who was formerly the minister of foreign affairs, was promoted to both deputy prime minister and minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in what was billed as an effort by the federal government to address deep regional divisions.

The two will meet at Edmonton City Hall Monday morning. It’s not known what they will discuss.

