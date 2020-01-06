Menu

Crime

Attempted murder suspect wanted in 2015 shooting arrested by Ottawa police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 9:40 am
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St.
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St. Screenshot / Google Maps

Ottawa police say they’ve arrested a suspect wanted since 2015 in an attempted murder investigation.

They say the man is accused of carrying out a shooting on a major thoroughfare in the city.

Police say they took the man into custody on Saturday while making arrests in an unrelated drug investigation in the western part of the city.

The 33-year-old is now facing one count of attempted murder related to the previous shooting.

Two other Ottawa men arrested with him are now facing multiple drug-related charges.

Police say they also seized fentanyl, cocaine, pills and a firearm as part of the Saturday arrest.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
