Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Trump doubles down on attacking cultural sites in Iran, threatens sanctions on Iraq

By Robert Burns And Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press
Posted January 5, 2020 8:30 pm
Expert discusses legalities behind Trump targeting cultural sites in Iran
WATCH: Expert discusses legalities behind Trump targeting cultural sites in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that Iranian cultural sites were fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that doing so would constitute a war crime under international law.

He also warned Iraq that the U.S. would levy punishing sanctions if it expelled American troops in retaliation for a U.S. strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian official.

READ MORE: Explained: How attacking cultural sites goes against international law

Trump’s comments came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following last week’s strike on Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force. Iran has vowed to retaliate and Iraq’s parliament responded by voting Sunday to oust U.S. troops based in the country.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a holiday stay at his Florida estate.

Story continues below advertisement
U.S.-Iran escalation looms after Soleimani killing
U.S.-Iran escalation looms after Soleimani killing

Trump cast his response to Parliament’s decision in monetary terms, saying the U.S. expected to be paid for its military investments in Iraq before leaving the country and threatening economic sanctions if the U.S. is not treated properly.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it,” he told reporters.

READ MORE: Trump says U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites should Tehran retaliate

“If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” he said. “If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq.”

He added: “We’re not leaving until they pay us back for it.”

Iran says it’s no longer bound by nuclear limits after Soleimani’s killing
Iran says it’s no longer bound by nuclear limits after Soleimani’s killing
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpIraniran retaliationIran TrumpIran newsIran airstrikeIran-Iraqiran cultural sitesiran trump cultural sites
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.