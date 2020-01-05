Attacking cultural sites goes against international law. Pompeo says U.S. will comply

Send this page to someone via email

Apparently contradicting Donald Trump, the U.S. Secretary of State says the country will act in accordance with the law when it comes to Iran.

“We’ll behave lawfully,” Mike Pompeo said on ABC’s This Week. “We’ll behave inside the system.”

Pompeo’s comments come after the U.S. president tweeted Saturday that the U.S. would target 52 Iranian sites should Tehran retaliate for the killing of Quds Force general Qassem Soleimani.

"Why is the president threatening Iran with war crimes?" @GStephanopoulos asks Pompeo as Trump tweets cultural sites in Iran could be targeted. Pompeo: "We'll behave lawfully" Stephanopoulos: Is Trump's tweet inaccurate? Pompeo: Targets will be "lawful" https://t.co/A4OkoecSHW pic.twitter.com/2Jp2IyrGNV — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 5, 2020

Trump described some of those targets as “very high level” and important to Iran and its culture.

“Those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Attacking cultural sites goes against international law. The 1954 Hague Convention says “damage to cultural property belonging to any people whatsoever means damage to the cultural heritage of all mankind.”

In 2016, the International Criminal court found Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, a member of an Islamist militia, guilty of a war crime for directing attacks on historic and religious monuments in Mali.

Attacks by the Islamic State group and other armed factions in Syria and Iraq prompted a 2017 resolution at the United Nations Security Council condemning the destruction of heritage sites.

1:38 Iran calls Trump ‘terrorist in a suit’ as Soleimani returns home Iran calls Trump ‘terrorist in a suit’ as Soleimani returns home

An Iranian cabinet minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, called Trump a “terrorist in a suit.”

“He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat ‘the Great Iranian Nation & Culture’,” he said.

Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a "terrorist in a suit". He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat "the Great Iranian Nation & Culture".#HardRevenge#QasemSoleimani https://t.co/N2iQ5AMX7M — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) January 5, 2020

Iran previously vowed “harsh” retaliation for the death of Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike on Friday in Iraq that was ordered by Trump.

Soleimani was an extremely powerful military and political figure in Iran who was responsible for orchestrating proxy wars outside the country.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including the elite Quds Force that Soleimani led, is designated a terrorist group in the U.S.

1:32 Trump says Qassem Soleimani’s execution ‘a warning to terrorists’ Trump says Qassem Soleimani’s execution ‘a warning to terrorists’

The State Department says the Iranian military “has the greatest role among Iran’s actors in directing and carrying out a global terrorist campaign.”

Trump, who described Soleimani as the No. 1 terrorist “anywhere in the world,” says he was responsible for scores of U.S. deaths and was killed to thwart an active plot to claim more lives.

The attack prompted calls from world leaders for de-escalation to prevent a possible war.

–With files from The Associated Press