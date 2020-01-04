Menu

Iran airstrike

Trump says U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites should Tehran retaliate

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 6:38 pm
Updated January 4, 2020 6:39 pm
Trump says top Iranian general was plotting attacks
Trump says top Iranian general was plotting attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump is heightening his rhetoric against Iran, vowing retaliation should the country attack U.S. citizens.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” he said on Twitter Saturday. “The USA wants no more threats!”

His comments come after Iran vowed “harsh” retaliation for the death of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general considered one of the country’s most powerful figures.

White House gives U.S. lawmakers formal notice of airstrike that killed Soleimani: aides

Trump’s drone strike on Soleimani, which was not authorized by Congress, has sparked widespread concern that the conflict between the U.S. and Iran could deepen or escalate into an all-out war.

His tweet was in reference to the Iranian hostage crisis at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran that started in 1979 and lasted for 444 days.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

