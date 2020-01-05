Edmonton takes on Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers (22-17-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-14-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto hit the ice against Edmonton. Matthews is 10th in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 28 goals and recording 23 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 11-4-5 at home. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

The Oilers are 12-9-2 on the road. Edmonton has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 83.2% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Toronto won 4-1. Alexander Kerfoot recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 51 points, scoring 28 goals and collecting 23 assists. William Nylander has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Connor McDavid has recorded 65 total points while scoring 23 goals and totalling 42 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 9-0-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.