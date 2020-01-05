Menu

WHL Roundup: Saturday, January 4, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2020 2:22 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Seth Jarvis recorded the first hat trick of his career to help the Portland Winterhawks extend their point streak to 12 games with a 6-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League action.

Lane Gilliss and Jake Gricius each had a goal and an assist for the Winterhawks (27-6-4), who have won 11 of their last 12.

James Stefan was credited with the winner with his goal at 1:57 of the second period.

Krystof Hrabik and Jayden Platz replied for the Americans (13-17-5), who have just one win in 10 games.

Dante Giannuzzi made 27 saves in victory. Talyn Boyko turned aside 36-of-41 shots for Tri-City.

The Winterhawks went scoreless on their only power-play opportunity of the game, while the Americans failed to convert on three chances with the man advantage.

BRONCOS 5 PATS 4 (SO)

REGINA — Ethan Regnier recorded his 9th goal of the season and was the only skater to score in the shootout as Swift Current (9-24-3) eked out a victory over Regina (11-20-5) — winning for just the third time in five games.

BLAZERS 5 ROYALS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Logan Stankoven had a season-high three points with a goal and two assists in Kamloops’ (24-11-3) rout over Victoria (21-13-2). With the win, the Blazers are now seven points ahead of the Royals for first place in the B.C. division.

ROCKETS 3 GIANTS 2 (SO)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Conner McDonald assisted Pavel Novak’s game-tying goal at 11:04 of the third period before scoring the final goal of the shootout as Kelowna (20-14-3) narrowly beat Vancouver (17-16-4). The Giants are now winless over their last three.

HITMEN 2 HURRICANES 1 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mark Kastelic scored the winner just 18 seconds into overtime, while Brayden Peters turned aside 27-of-28 shots to lift Calgary (19-12-5) past Lethbridge (23-10-7).

SILVERTIPS 5 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Cole Fonstad and Ronan Seeley both recorded a goal and an assist to help Everett (26-9-3) snap a three-game winless skid with a victory over Prince George (10-22-5).

ICE 6 RAIDERS 3

WINNIPEG — Owen Pederson and Jackson Leppard both scored a pair of goals, while Isaac had a goal and two helpers as Winnipeg (24-13-1) doubled up Prince Albert (20-14-5) for its fifth straight win.

WARRIORS 3 REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — Adam Evanoff made 46 saves for his first shutout of the season, while Tate Popple scored twice as Moose Jaw (11-21-2) blanketed Red Deer (13-20-4) for its first win in seven games.

TIGERS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 5

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brett Kemp had a game-high four points with two goals and two assists, while James Hamblin and Dylan Plouffe each scored twice in Medicine Hat’s (25-11-2) win against Seattle (14-20-3). Hamblin now has 59 points on the season — giving him a share of the WHL’s scoring lead with Spokane’s Adam Beckman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
