Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Iran airstrike

Calgarians protest U.S. decision to kill top Iranian general

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 8:53 pm
Calgarians turned out to city hall on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, to protest a fatal U.S. airstrike on Baghdad earlier in the week.
Calgarians turned out to city hall on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, to protest a fatal U.S. airstrike on Baghdad earlier in the week. Global News

More than 100 Calgarians turned out to an anti-war protest on Saturday, speaking against the Trump administration’s decision to kill a prominent Iranian general.

READ MORE: Who is Qassem Soleimani? The top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike

Iranian and Iraqi communities rallied outside city hall to protest the U.S. airstrike on Baghdad, which killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani and several senior Iraqi militants, on Friday.

The group called Voice of the Oppressed organized the rally, with members saying they are standing up against injustice and condemning the attack.

“We want to raise awareness among Canadians [and] we are here in solidarity with the people who got killed in the airstrikes,” said organizer Riyaz Khawaja.

READ MORE: Killing of Qassem Soleimani could endanger Canadian troops in Middle East, experts say

The group called on the prime minister to speak out against the airstrike and pull troops from the area.

“We ask our government, Justin Trudeau, to [remove] our army from NATO because our brothers and sisters in [the] army, in Canadian forces — we don’t want them to lose their lives for nothing,” Khawaja said.
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IraqIranQassem SoleimaniIran Trumpiran retaliationIran drone strikeIran newssoleimani iranIran airstrikeCalgary ProtestUS AirstrikesCalgary protest Baghdad airstrikes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.