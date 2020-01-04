Calgarians protest U.S. decision to kill top Iranian general

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 Calgarians turned out to an anti-war protest on Saturday, speaking against the Trump administration’s decision to kill a prominent Iranian general.

Iranian and Iraqi communities rallied outside city hall to protest the U.S. airstrike on Baghdad, which killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani and several senior Iraqi militants, on Friday.

The group called Voice of the Oppressed organized the rally, with members saying they are standing up against injustice and condemning the attack.

“We want to raise awareness among Canadians [and] we are here in solidarity with the people who got killed in the airstrikes,” said organizer Riyaz Khawaja.

The group called on the prime minister to speak out against the airstrike and pull troops from the area.

“We ask our government, Justin Trudeau, to [remove] our army from NATO because our brothers and sisters in [the] army, in Canadian forces — we don’t want them to lose their lives for nothing,” Khawaja said.

