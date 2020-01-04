Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Anti-war protesters gather outside U.S. Consulate following Soleimani death

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 6:32 pm
Hundreds of anti-war protesters gathered outside of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, calling on North American governments to not support acts of war. .
Hundreds of anti-war protesters gathered outside of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, calling on North American governments to not support acts of war. . Brittany Rosen/Global News

More than 200 anti-war protestors gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto on Saturday.

It comes following the death of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike early Friday near the Iraqi capital’s international airport.

WATCH: Iranian-Canadians in Toronto weigh in on deadly US airstrike

Organizers say Iranian Canadians are feeling tense after the targeted killing and what could happen next.

“I think people are scared. People have been scared for years,” said Saman Tabasinejad, one of the organizers of the “No War With Iran” rally.

“That death symbolized an act of war and aggression.”

READ MORE: Who is Qassem Soleimani? The top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike

Protesters from all walks of life participated in the rally, hoping to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump to not support another war.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope there will be no war,” one protestor said with tears.

“Somebody has to answer [the] U.S. Why [do] you come all the way, killing the high commander of another country in their own country?”

But in a surprise moment, the protest for peace on the streets of Toronto became hostile. Frustration was palpable with protesters pushing one another, some angry with those who are not in support of the targeted killing of Soleimani.

WATCH: Trump says Qassem Soleimani’s execution ‘a warning to terrorists’

“When he’s killing the thousands of people, Iranian people, slaughtering [them] on the street, why aren’t [these protesters] coming to demonstrate that at that time?” said Nasser Pooli, a counter-protester.

Police presence was heightened during the event, which lasted about two hours.

In addition to calling on the Trump Administration to not support acts of war, anti-war protesters hope the Canadian government will do the same.

“I’m calling on them to condemn these attacks by Trump and de-escalate the situation,” Tabasinejad said.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoCanadaIranProtestRallyQassem SoleimaniIran Trumpiran retaliationIran drone strikeIran newsIran airstrikesoleimani iranU.S. ConsulateQussam Soleimani
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.