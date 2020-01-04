Rockslide closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Spences Bridge, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A rockslide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Spences Bridge, according to DriveBC.

The slide is 12 kilometres north of Spences Bridge, between Friesen Road and Venables Valley Road.

An assessment is in progress and an estimated time of reopening is not available, though there are alternate routes available via Highway 97C, Highway 99 or Highways 8 and 5.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED south of Cache Creek due to rocks on the road. Detours available, check https://t.co/pvCKs0OkBe for more info: https://t.co/DaN39UsYr5 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 4, 2020

In related news, poor visibility inside snowsheds east of Revelstoke resulted in a travel advisory being issued on Saturday for the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC says the advisory stems from lighting failure inside the snowsheds. The advisory is in effect between the MacDonald snowshed and Lanark showshed, one to two kilometres from the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

#TranBCTrivia – There are more than 50 high mountain passes in BC. That's a lot. Here's what you need to know about driving them: https://t.co/StsIxy6NR0 pic.twitter.com/fXz4OppUdS — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 4, 2020

