Traffic

Rockslide closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Spences Bridge, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 5:21 pm
DriveBC is reporting that a rockslide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway, just north of Spences Bridge.
DriveBC

A rockslide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Spences Bridge, according to DriveBC.

The slide is 12 kilometres north of Spences Bridge, between Friesen Road and Venables Valley Road.

An assessment is in progress and an estimated time of reopening is not available, though there are alternate routes available via Highway 97C, Highway 99 or Highways 8 and 5.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning remains for Coquihalla Highway as B.C. winter storm passes

In related news, poor visibility inside snowsheds east of Revelstoke resulted in a travel advisory being issued on Saturday for the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC says the advisory stems from lighting failure inside the snowsheds. The advisory is in effect between the MacDonald snowshed and Lanark showshed, one to two kilometres from the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

SFU geology professor discusses slides in B.C.
SFU geology professor discusses slides in B.C.
TrafficBCTrans-Canada HighwayRevelstokehighway closuredrivebcRockslideGlacier National ParkSpences BridgeNo. 1 Highway
