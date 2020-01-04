1 person trapped after avalanche in B.C.’s Nicola Valley, rescue crews responding

Send this page to someone via email

An avalanche in B.C.’s Nicola Valley has left one person trapped and in need of urgent care, RCMP confirmed on Saturday.

Merritt RCMP said they were alerted around 12:40 p.m., to the avalanche between Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek.

It’s not known how the person was trapped or what condition they are in.

Cabin Lake lies roughly 56 kilometres southwest of Merritt.

Search and rescue crews are responding, but have not yet located the person.

BC Emergency Health Services said they were alerted and have an air ambulance on standby, but have not yet been deployed.

The region is currently under a high avalanche risk, according to Avalanche Canada, but the agency did not yet have information about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy snow and wildly shifting temperatures have created an unstable snowpack across much of the South Coast stretching inland into the Nicola and Fraser Valleys, as well as in the Sea-to-Sky region.

People are being urged to stay out of the backcountry or use extra caution in the area, and to be on alert for shifting conditions.

1:46 Avalanche risk remain high Avalanche risk remain high