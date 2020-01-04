Menu

Crime

Man sought by RCMP after failing to return to Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 4:03 pm
Adam Yvan Gorges was reported missing from Colony Farm Forensic Institute in Coquitlam, B.C., on Jan. 3, 2020.
Adam Yvan Gorges was reported missing from Colony Farm Forensic Institute in Coquitlam, B.C., on Jan. 3, 2020. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP are seeking the public’s help finding a man who failed to return to Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

Adam Yvan Gorges was reported missing from the hospital just after 6:30 p.m. Friday and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

He is described as a Caucasian man with long brown hair, hazel eyes, a mustache and full beard. He was last seen wearing a teal-coloured toque, white shirt, black jacket and gold boots.

READ MORE: Police searching for patient who failed to return to Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam

RCMP say Gorges may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public and are asking people to not approach him if he’s spotted.

Instead, anyone who sees Gorges is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Gorges has gone missing from the hospital before, having failed to return in June 2019.

In July 2015, he was found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder for a charge of break and enter with intent to commit an offence, which took place that April in Kelowna.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
