Crime
June 28, 2019

Police searching for patient who escaped Forensic Psychiatric Institute in Coquitlam

By News Anchor  CKNW
Police say 29-year-old Adam Yuan Gorges was reported missing at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday.

Picture courtesy of Coquitlam RCMP
Coquitlam RCMP are asking for help from the public in finding a patient who is unlawfully at large from the Forensic Psychiatric Institute, which houses individuals with persistent mental health issues who have come into conflict with the law.

He is Caucasian, has blond hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, is five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a rust-coloured hoodie.

RCMP say he may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so they advise not to approach Gorges, but instead to call 911 immediately.

Coquitlam
Coquitlam RCMP
Crime
Forensic Psychiatric Institute
missing patient Forensic Psychiatric Institute
patient escapes Forensic Psychiatric Institute

