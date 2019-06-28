Police searching for patient who escaped Forensic Psychiatric Institute in Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for help from the public in finding a patient who is unlawfully at large from the Forensic Psychiatric Institute, which houses individuals with persistent mental health issues who have come into conflict with the law.

Police say 29-year-old Adam Yuan Gorges was reported missing at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday.

He is Caucasian, has blond hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, is five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a rust-coloured hoodie.

RCMP say he may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so they advise not to approach Gorges, but instead to call 911 immediately.