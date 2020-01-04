Saskatchewan RCMP looking for missing 24-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a missing North Battleford woman who was last seen on New’s Year Day.

Lisa Emily Moyah, 24, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 leaving the Beaver Hotel in North Battleford.

Police say she has not been heard from since and are seeking the public’s help.

Moyah is described as five-foot-four and 155 pounds. She has a medium complexion with brown eyes and dark shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, dark blue jeans and grey Uggs. She has a small scar on her left eyebrow and a small chip on her front tooth. She also has a tattoo that says “Moyah” on her right forearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.