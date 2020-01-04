Menu

Canada

No winning ticket for Friday night’s record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2020 11:18 am
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at approximately $70 million and there will be 25 Maxmillion prizes.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at approximately $70 million and there will be 25 Maxmillion prizes.

The richest prize in Canadian lottery history remains up for grabs.

No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The draw also offered 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and eight of them were won.

READ MORE: Lucky Quebecer wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot

They will be split amongst 13 winning ticket holders — eight in Ontario, two in the Prairies and one each in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at approximately $70 million and there will be 25 Maxmillion prizes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
