Calgary police search for suspects after stabbing outside Sheldon Chumir Centre

Calgary investigators are looking for suspects after a stabbing outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre.
Police were called to the 1200 block of 4 Street S.W. around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
There are no suspects in the incident; police continue to investigate.
