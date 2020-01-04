Menu

Crime

Calgary police search for suspects after stabbing outside Sheldon Chumir Centre

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 11:44 am
One man was taken to hospital in stable condition after a stabbing Saturday.
One man was taken to hospital in stable condition after a stabbing Saturday. File / Global News

Calgary investigators are looking for suspects after a stabbing outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 4 Street S.W. around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Person of interest in deadly Boxing Day shooting identified by Calgary police

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects in the incident; police continue to investigate.

