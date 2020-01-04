Calgary police search for suspects after stabbing outside Sheldon Chumir Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Calgary investigators are looking for suspects after a stabbing outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 4 Street S.W. around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Person of interest in deadly Boxing Day shooting identified by Calgary police

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects in the incident; police continue to investigate.

1:07 Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on six counts of attempted murder Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on six counts of attempted murder

Story continues below advertisement