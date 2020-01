5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Go skiing!

Ongoing

Varoud ski hills across the province

hellobc.com

2 — Visit the MOA

Daily

Museum of Anthropology, Vancouver

moa.ubc.ca

3 — Take a hike!

Ongoing

Various regional parks across the province

vancouvertrails.com

4 — Go to Science World

Ongoing

Science World, Vancouver

scienceworld.ca

5 — Britannia Mine Museum

Daily

Britannia Mine Museum, Britannia Beach

britanniaminemuseum.ca

Story continues below advertisement