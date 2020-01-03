Calgarians dream big ahead of record-breaking $70M Lotto Max jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky Canadian could wake up rich on Saturday.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is an estimated $70 million, the largest prize ever in Canada.

Many Canadians are hoping they hold the winning numbers, dreaming of what they’ll do if they win the jackpot.

One of the first things that come to mind for many when thinking about winning the lottery is buying a huge, beautiful new home.

Global News visited what Mark Everndon, a private office real estate advisor, says is the most expensive house for sale in Calgary.

The most expensive home for sale in Calgary on Friday, January 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The home located at 980 101 St SW is listed for $9,998,000.

“This particular house was approximately $11 million to build and it has all the bells and whistles you want — six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool,” said Everndon.

“You’re also on 9.5 acres of land here.”

The double staircase featured inside 980 101 St SW on Friday, January 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The indoor pool inside 980 101 St SW on Friday, January 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The home is 16,000 square feet and features a five-car garage, as well — aperfect place to store a luxury vehicle purchased with the $70 million jackpot.

2019 Lamborghini Performante Spyder. Friday, January 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

A 2019 Lamborghini Performante Spyder has 640 horsepower and accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds.

The last of its kind available in Canada, the price tag is $406,000.

However, many say if they win the lottery, they would travel the world.

So why not go for a private jet?

Sunwest Aviation private jet, January 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

“It’s all about the convenience, so anyone that flies on a jet, they want to get where they’re going in the shortest amount of time in the most comfortable and private way possible,” said Helder Carvalho, marketing manager at Sunwest Aviation.

“People show up 15 minutes early, board the plane and they’re off. There’s no security; there’s no going through the hassles of a regular air terminal.”

The private jet in the picture above costs roughly $30 million, seats six and comes with its own pilot and flight attendant.

The interior of a Sunwest Aviation jet. January 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

Tickets for the jackpot are on sale until 8:30 p.m. MT Friday.

The results will be posted online as soon as possible after the draws.

