Crime

Youth linked to assault, stabbing in Langford identified by public: RCMP

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 5:13 pm
West Shore RCMP release video of youth linked to assault
WATCH: (Dec. 30, 2019) Langford RCMP are looking for help in finding some youths linked to an assault on June 26th, 2019.

RCMP say a group of young people believed to be linked to a serious assault and stabbing in Langford last year have been identified.

The youth were identified after police released images and surveillance video of the group on Monday, leading to tips from the public.

The youth have since been in contact with investigators, West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement Friday.

READ MORE: RCMP release video of youth linked to Langford assault, stabbing

“The Serious Crimes Unit continues their investigation into the aggravated assault,” Saggar said.

All five youth depicted in the surveillance images are male, and are believed to be between the ages 16 and 23.

The group was one of two involved in the incident, which happened on the evening of June 26 at the Ruth King Elementary School in Langford.

Police said they were called to the area after an “altercation involving two groups of youths.”

READ MORE: 2 suspects at large after Vancouver Island teen badly beaten with baton: police

Investigators believe the two groups crossed paths between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt and Matson roads.

The assault sent one person to hospital with stab wounds, but the victim survived their injuries.

Anyone with further information helpful to investigators is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

