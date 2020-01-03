New rules mean Alberta condo owners could be on the hook for $50,000 in deductible costs

New legislation that came into effect at the beginning of the year means Alberta condo owners could be on the hook for upwards of $50,000 if damage is caused within their unit.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, condominium corporations will be able to seek recovery of the deductible portion of the corporation’s insurance claim — up to a maximum of $50,000 — from a condo owner for any damage that originates in their suite or private area.

“That means that if something happens in the unit and it’s not your fault — the toilet explodes, there’s water loss, water damage goes through to the floors below — and there’s a $50,000 deductible or a $25,000 deductible, the owners are now responsible for the deductible,” Todd Shipley, of Reynolds Mirth Richards & Farmer LLP, explained at a recent Canadian Condominium Institute educational event.

This means the owner may be responsible to pay the corporation’s deductible amount regardless of whether there was any proven negligence, according to the CCI.

“It doesn’t matter what the bylaws state — they used to determine who was responsible — it’s now the owner under the regulations,” Shipley said. Tweet This

Recent market corrections due to the amount and size of claims have seen deductibles rise “substantially” from around $2,500 to $10,000 to upwards of $25,000 to $100,000, according to the CCI.

Under the legislation, the maximum amount a corporation can make the owner liable for is $50,000. This means if the deductible is $25,000, then the owner’s liability would be $25,000. If the deductible is $100,000, the owner’s liability would be the maximum $50,000.

There are three important things all condominium owners need to do to ensure they have proper coverage:

Ensure you have a unit owner’s insurance policy If you have a unit owner’s policy, make sure you have deductible coverage. If you do not, ask to have it added to your coverage Ask your condo board, manager or corporation for a copy of the corporation’s certificate of insurance that outlines the current deductible amounts, specifically for water damage and ensure the deductible coverage is at least that amount

“If you have $10,000 worth of coverage from your insurance provider and a $25,000 water deductible, you’ve got a problem to the tune of $15,000,” Shipley said.

The changes were made under Section 62.4 of the Condominium Property Regulations.

