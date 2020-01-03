Peterborough Salvation Army toy drive, Christmas hampers support thousands

The Salvation Army in Peterborough says it helped thousands of children and families through last month’s annual toy drive and Christmas hamper program.

For its 2019 Hope for All Seasons campaign, donations from individuals and businesses provided 2,553 children and teens with toys or gift cards for Christmas, the Salvation Army announced on Friday.

Additionally, hundreds of volunteers collected, packed and delivered 2,128 food hampers for families and individuals in the city and region.

“The annual Christmas Hamper Program and Toy Drive is truly a community effort,” said JoAnne Leach, with the Salvation Army’s Community and Family Services. “It takes the financial support of faithful donors and the physical help of countless volunteers to ensure the campaign’s success and make Christmas a happy reality for people in our community who struggle daily to take care of their basic needs or those of their family.”

Leach says the Salvation Army extends its thanks to the community where financial and physical support for the campaign is abundant.

“To all who made financial donations or donations of items such as food, toys, knitted items or socks, we say thank you,” she said. “To all our volunteers who physically helped out at our Toy Shop sorting and organizing toys for the parents to shop for their children, or with packing hampers, loading and delivering hampers to the homes of those who received them, we say thank you. We could not have done it without all of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”