Crime

Quinte West man facing charges in relation to historical sexual assault: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 3:10 pm
OPP have arrested a Quinte West man for historic sexual assaults that took place in the '70s.
OPP have arrested a Quinte West man for historic sexual assaults that took place in the '70s. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A Quinte West man is facing charges for alleged historical sexual assault.

Quinte West OPP say they received a complaint about a sexual assault, said to have happened in the 1970s in the east end of Quinte West.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for potential victims of man facing child sexual assault charges

As a result of an investigation led by OPP, David Degenova, a 69-year-old from Quinte West, was charged Jan. 2 with two counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency, charges that would have been handed down at the time of the offences.

Degenova was scheduled for a bail hearing on Jan. 2, where he was released on bail.

READ MORE: Perth, Ont., teacher charged for historic sexual assaults involving at least 1 minor: OPP

Provincial police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

