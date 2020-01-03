Quinte West man facing charges in relation to historical sexual assault: OPP

A Quinte West man is facing charges for alleged historical sexual assault.
Quinte West OPP say they received a complaint about a sexual assault, said to have happened in the 1970s in the east end of Quinte West.
As a result of an investigation led by OPP, David Degenova, a 69-year-old from Quinte West, was charged Jan. 2 with two counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency, charges that would have been handed down at the time of the offences.
Degenova was scheduled for a bail hearing on Jan. 2, where he was released on bail.
READ MORE: Perth, Ont., teacher charged for historic sexual assaults involving at least 1 minor: OPP
Provincial police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS