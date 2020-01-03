Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden secretly welcome daughter Raddix

Send this page to someone via email

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised the world with their sweet New Year’s announcement — they are official parents!

In a sweet Instagram post, the couple revealed they welcomed a healthy baby girl, Raddix Madden, as they rang in 2020.

Raddix is the first child for both Diaz and Madden and comes as a complete surprise to many as the pair didn’t even reveal they were expecting.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” they wrote in a statement. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!”

They added, “Some would even say RAD.”

The actress, 47, and the Good Charlotte alum, 40, wed in 2015.