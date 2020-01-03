Menu

Entertainment

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden secretly welcome daughter Raddix

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com
Posted January 3, 2020 2:20 pm
Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised the world with their sweet New Year’s announcement — they are official parents!

In a sweet Instagram post, the couple revealed they welcomed a healthy baby girl, Raddix Madden, as they rang in 2020.

Raddix is the first child for both Diaz and Madden and comes as a complete surprise to many as the pair didn’t even reveal they were expecting.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore reveals the story of how she and Cameron Diaz walked to a premiere with a bottle of champagne

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” they wrote in a statement. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!”

❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s pals Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson praise her work ethic in ‘Elle Women In Hollywood’ issue

They added, “Some would even say RAD.”

The actress, 47, and the Good Charlotte alum, 40, wed in 2015.

