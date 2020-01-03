Enoch’s Billy Morin appointed Grand Chief of Treaty Six

Send this page to someone via email

Chief Billy Morin of the Enoch Cree Nation has been appointed to serve as Grand Chief of Confederacy of Treaty Six this year.

Morin was first elected as the chief of Enoch in 2015 at the age of 28, making him the youngest leader in the history of the community directly adjacent to west Edmonton.

Now in his third term after being re-elected last year, Morin said he is proud to have prioritized youth education, Cree language and culture, and economic development within the nation.

Morin said as Grand Chief, he will focus on fostering the relationship between Treaty Six Nations and the private sector to increase competitiveness, create more Indigenous jobs, and generate new economic partnerships.

The Confederacy of Treaty Six has been in operation since 1993 and acts as a collective political entity for the chiefs of several First Nations located in central Alberta, including the Edmonton region.

Morin’s term began Jan. 1.

Morin replaces Dr. Wilton Littlechild from Maskwacis, a lawyer who served as MP for the Wetaskiwin area in the 80s and 90s, and more recently was a commissioner on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

“It is an honour to follow in the footsteps of my mentor Grand Chief Willie Littlechild, who blazed a trail ensuring the next generation of leadership is prepared to defend Treaty Six as long as the sun shines, grass grows and rivers flow,” Morin said in a statement Friday. Tweet This

As Grand Chief, Morin said he will lead a unified vision of Indigenous self-determination and protection of Treaty Six rights, as well as advocate for affordable housing, sovereign healthcare and sustainable resource development on behalf of Treaty Six Nations.

“A strong, self-determined First Nations peoples benefits all Albertans and Canadians, socially and economically,” Morin said.

First signed in 1876, Treaty No. 6 covers central Alberta, Saskatchewan and a small part of Manitoba, and dictates the relationship between First Nations and the Government of Canada.

In 2013, the City of Edmonton created Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day to commemorate the signing of the treaty.

