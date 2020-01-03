N.L. RCMP seize 17-year-old’s novice driver’s licence after clocking vehicle at 180 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador have seized the novice driver’s licence of a 17-year-old after officers clocked a vehicle travelling at speeds of more than 180 km/h.

Police say at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, officers were conducting radar enforcement at the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Gander when they observed a vehicle travelling at high speeds.

The Mounties say their radar determined the vehicle was travelling at speeds as high as 182 km/h.

The posted speed limit in the area is 100 km/h.

Officers stopped the vehicle and charged the driver of the vehicle — a 17-year-old — under the Highway Traffic Act for allegedly travelling more than 51 km/h over the speed limit.

A first offence for excessive speeding if found guilty includes a fine of $520, an automatic three-day impoundment of the vehicle a suspension of a person’s driver’s licence.