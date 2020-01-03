Ontario’s police watchdog clears Toronto police officers after fatal June 2019 crash

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared Toronto officers of wrongdoing after they gave chase to a car that crashed into another car and killed the driver.

The Special Investigations Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges in the case that led to the death of a 77-year-old man and injuries to his 74-year-old wife on June 22, 2019.

The SIU says an officer noticed a man who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt in a Honda Civic in a plaza parking lot in the city’s east end around 7 p.m. and got out to approach the car.

The agency says the man sped off and officers gave chase.

The SIU says the Honda drove through a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu, which killed its driver.

The agency says the officer quickly called off the pursuit and did not contribute to the collision.