Crime

Guelph man walking dog turns around to see truck being stolen: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 10:52 am
Guelph police say the incident occurred at a home near the intersection of Gordon Street and Clair Road West in Guelph at around 5:20 a.m.
A man’s truck was almost stolen while he walked his dog early Friday morning, according to Guelph police.

Police say the incident occurred at a home near the intersection of Gordon Street and Clair Road West in Guelph at around 5:20 a.m.

READ MORE: 19 vehicles stolen while warming up in Waterloo Region since November: police

The man turned on his truck and then walked his dog to the street corner, police say. When he turned around, he saw a man walk up his driveway and get into the truck.

The victim shouted at the suspect, who slammed the truck in reverse, causing the tires to squeal. The victim ran toward the truck and opened the driver’s door, at which point the suspect hopped out and fled.

He began chasing the man before hearing a crash. He discovered the truck was in drive and had driven into a neighbour’s vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Loaded gun, meth found in car that fled Aberfoyle RIDE check: OPP

The suspect is described as around 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing and a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Const. Joshua van Breda at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417 or email jvanbreda@guelphpolice.ca. An anonymous tip can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips

