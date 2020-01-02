Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Loaded gun, meth found in car that fled Aberfoyle RIDE check: OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 2, 2020 11:44 am
Wellington County OPP say they found a loaded gun and a meth in a car that allegedly fled a RIDE checkpoint on Tuesday. .
Wellington County OPP say they found a loaded gun and a meth in a car that allegedly fled a RIDE checkpoint on Tuesday. . OPP West / Twitter

Wellington County OPP say a Richmond Hill man is facing several charges after a loaded gun and a large amount of methamphetamine were found in a car that fled from a RIDE checkpoint in Aberfoyle.

According to police, an officer smelled marijuana coming from a car that was stopped on Tuesday at around 12:55 a.m. in the area of Brock and Gilmour roads.

READ MORE: Guelph police credit Project Lifesaver with locating missing woman with Alzheimer’s

The driver was told to move onto the shoulder, but police say he only did that briefly before speeding off.

Officers found the car 100 metres into a field near Victoria and Gilmour roads after it blew past a stop sign, police said.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and police said they found a loaded handgun in the car along with a large bag of meth and cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man was also bound by three court orders banning him from possessing any weapon.

READ MORE: Paintballs fired at horse and buggy, school in Woolwich: police

Seyer Amir Hossein Yaghoubi-Araghi was charged with fleeing police, trafficking and possession of an illegal firearm.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis
Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPGuelphwellington county oppAberfoyleRIDE checkpointAberfoyle OPPDriver flees ride checkgun found at ride checkMeth Ride check
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.