Loaded gun, meth found in car that fled Aberfoyle RIDE check: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a Richmond Hill man is facing several charges after a loaded gun and a large amount of methamphetamine were found in a car that fled from a RIDE checkpoint in Aberfoyle.

According to police, an officer smelled marijuana coming from a car that was stopped on Tuesday at around 12:55 a.m. in the area of Brock and Gilmour roads.

The driver was told to move onto the shoulder, but police say he only did that briefly before speeding off.

Officers found the car 100 metres into a field near Victoria and Gilmour roads after it blew past a stop sign, police said.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and police said they found a loaded handgun in the car along with a large bag of meth and cash.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec 31 at 12:55 am #WellingtonOPP arrested a 28yr old male of Richmond Hill that fled a R.I.D.E. check in #Puslinch. Police seized a loaded handgun, large quantity of meth and cash. Dangerous, Flight from Police, Firearms and Drug Trafficking are amongst charges laid. ^cr pic.twitter.com/11lH66ZGeU — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 1, 2020

Police said the man was also bound by three court orders banning him from possessing any weapon.

Seyer Amir Hossein Yaghoubi-Araghi was charged with fleeing police, trafficking and possession of an illegal firearm.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

2:02 Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis