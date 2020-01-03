Menu

No break in heavy rain, snow for many parts of B.C. as ugly storm lingers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 10:55 am
Wind and rainfall warnings are in place for Metro Vancouver Friday morning, with snowfall and winter storm warnings in place for many parts of the interior.
Wind and rainfall warnings are in place for Metro Vancouver Friday morning, with snowfall and winter storm warnings in place for many parts of the interior. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

It’s shaping up to be another stormy day for much of B.C.

Snowfall, winter storm, wind and rainfall warnings remain in place for more than two dozen regions around the province.

You can see an up-to-date list of alerts here.

Residents of Victoria and coastal areas on Vancouver Island are being warned to brace for powerful winds, building up to 70 km/h overnight.

READ MORE: Parts of South Coast escape snowfall, but rest of B.C. not so lucky

Residents of central and southern Metro Vancouver, along with western parts of the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Langley, are forecast to get those winds late Friday night or Saturday morning.

BC Ferries cancelled the 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. sailings in both directions between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo due to concerns about the weather.

A rainfall warning also remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, with localized flooding possible in low-lying areas, according to Environment Canada.

That rain is forecast to begin tapering off by mid-day. An estimated total of up to 80 millimetres is projected to fall before the rains let up.

Drivers headed to the Coquihalla this weekend are also being warned to prepare for hazardous conditions.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 2
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 2

Snowfall warnings are in place along the highway from Hope to Merritt, beginning Friday evening. Environment Canada projects 15 to 25 centimetres of new snow along the route by Saturday.

Motorists using the Trans-Canada Highway in eastern B.C. are also being warned of heavy snow between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada projects between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow will fall throughout the day, before tapering to wet flurries late Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Widespread power outages in B.C.’s Southern Interior following heavy snowfall

Highway drivers should also have an emergency kit, including a shovel, ice scraper, snow shovel, sand and snow chains.

You can check current road conditions at DriveBC.ca.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for inland sections of the north and central coast, with between 30 and 60 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Inland northern B.C., including the Bulkley Valley and Peace River region are also under snowfall warnings, with 15 to 20 centimetres in the forecast.

