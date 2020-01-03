Snow coming to Nova Scotia as Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says Nova Scotians should prepare for a messy mix of snow, rain and strong winds this weekend.

In a special weather statement issued for Nova Scotia, Environment Canada said a system will approach the Maritimes on Sunday, with some regions expected to receive 15 centimetres of precipitation.

READ MORE: Overnight winter parking ban returns to Halifax

The highest amounts of snow are likely to fall over eastern sections of the province, according to the national weather forecaster.

The west is expected to receive rain in the morning that will change to snow.

“At this time, there is significant uncertainty in the intensity and exact locations of the heaviest snow,” the special weather statement reads.

1:51 Strong winds batter the Maritimes Strong winds batter the Maritimes

Environment Canada says strong winds will combine with the fresh snow to create reduced visibility in blowing snow later in the day and on Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“Accumulating snow, mixed precipitation and blowing snow will make travel difficult on Sunday, motorists are advised to exercise caution,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Restoration efforts underway after high winds knock out power across the Maritimes

Environment Canada is asking the public to monitor alerts and forecasts issued in the days to come.