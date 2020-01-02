Saskatoon property assessment roll opens

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon‘s property assessment roll opened for public inspection on Thursday.

It’s for people who believe their property has been wrongly assessed and are looking to file an appeal to a board of revision. A lower property value would result in lower property taxes.

Factors affecting the value of a property in an assessment include location, whether or not there’s a basement development and proximity to a park.

About 90 per cent of appeals filed are for commercial properties.

“We’re currently in our last re-evaluation cycle so our appeal numbers are relatively low. We have about a point two of a per cent of properties under appeal of the fourth year of our assessment cycle,” city assessor Darcy Huisman said on Thursday.

Property owners are encouraged to contact an assessor at 306-975-3227 before formally filing an appeal, as issues can often be resolved before it’s filed.

Notice of appeal and the accompanying fee must be received during the 30-day customer review period, open Jan. 2 to Feb. 3.

People can mail or deliver their assessment appeal and required fee to:

The Secretary, Board of Revision

c/o City Clerk’s Office

222 3rd Ave. North

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 0J5

The city is reminding people that property taxes cannot be appealed during the 30-day customer review period. Property tax notices are expected to be sent out in May 2020.