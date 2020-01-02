Menu

Crime

Youth injured after stabbing at Vaughan Mills mall, 2 suspects arrested

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 7:11 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 7:12 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say two suspects have been arrested after a youth was injured in a stabbing at Vaughan Mills mall Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the mall on Bass Pro Mills Drive, near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road, just after 6 p.m.

The spokesperson said the youth was found with stabbing-related injuries near entrance three. As of Wednesday evening, it was unclear how severe the victim’s injuries were.

Police said two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, but the spokesperson said officers received reports that six people took off.

It was unclear if anyone else was being sought in connection with the stabbing.

More to come.

