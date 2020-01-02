Wilmer Valderrama engaged to model Amanda Pacheco

Send this page to someone via email

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to his model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

The That ’70s Show star, 39, asked Pacheco, 28, to marry him in San Diego on New Year’s Day.

He shared a photo of himself on one knee proposing to Pacheco and captioned the photo: “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.”

Pacheco posted the same photo to her Instagram account with the same caption but she added a second photo of her new ring.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple was first linked together in April 2019.

Pacheco and Valderrama share many of their photos together on their social media.

READ MORE: Padma Lakshmi calls out New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra

Story continues below advertisement

Valderrama previously dated Demi Lovato for almost six years before ending their relationship in 2016.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” they said in a joint statement announcing their breakup.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”