Padma Lakshmi calls out New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra

Actress Padma Lakshmi has called out the New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra.

The situation happened over the weekend when the outlet tagged a photo of Lakshmi as Chopra.

Lakshmi took a screenshot of the now-deleted post and tagged New York Daily News instead of the New Yorker.

“Thank you to the illustrious ‘@nydailynews’ for the shoutout 😉 I know to some we all look alike, but…#desilife #justindianthings,” Lakshmi wrote, with a screenshot of the photo showing the incorrect tag.

As of this writing, the New Yorker has not addressed Lakshmi’s post.

