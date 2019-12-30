Menu

Entertainment

Padma Lakshmi calls out New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 11:23 am
Padma Lakshmi attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Padma Lakshmi attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actress Padma Lakshmi has called out the New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra.

The situation happened over the weekend when the outlet tagged a photo of Lakshmi as Chopra.

Lakshmi took a screenshot of the now-deleted post and tagged New York Daily News instead of the New Yorker.

READ MORE: Padma Lakshmi, ‘Top Chef’ host, says she was raped as a teen but never reported it

“Thank you to the illustrious ‘@nydailynews’ for the shoutout 😉 I know to some we all look alike, but…#desilife #justindianthings,” Lakshmi wrote, with a screenshot of the photo showing the incorrect tag.

As of this writing, the New Yorker has not addressed Lakshmi’s post.

