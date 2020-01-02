Kathy Griffin marries longtime boyfriend on New Year’s

Send this page to someone via email

Kathy Griffin married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick early Wednesday morning in a ceremony that “was just under 14 minutes.”

The comedian posted a video on Twitter showing Lily Tomlin officiating the wedding.

“The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear,” Griffin tweeted.

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin says she was detained at every airport on world tour

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the marriage of Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin,” Tomlin begins.

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful.

“They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another,” the Grace and Frankie star says during the ceremony.

The couple announced the upcoming nuptials in a separate tweet on Tuesday before midnight.

“Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!” the pair said at the same time in a video.

Story continues below advertisement

Griffin posted a photo of herself and Bick on their first date in 2011.

“This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up ‘dancer’ when she performed at the Alma awards,” Griffin explained.

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

She also posted a photo of herself and Bick at the Kardashian and Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“BIG THANKS to @KourtneyKardash & @KrisJenner for taking this photo Christmas Eve when they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn’t technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense!” Griffin tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

BIG THANKS to @kourtneykardash & @KrisJenner for taking this photo Christmas Eve when they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn’t technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense! Pic by The Collective You pic.twitter.com/CtdWTFU9Ob — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

In another tweet, Griffin announced that the pair “officially got married early this morning” and she plans to post the “Whole 15 minute ceremony” on her YouTube page.

Yes, we officially got married early this morning. I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!#2020SoFar — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Many fans and friends of the couple took to social media to congratulate them on the happy news.

Congratulations! Or as the kids like to say: pic.twitter.com/2SnTOfusrT — Mark HammyNewYear (@HamillHimself) January 2, 2020

Congratulations and our best wishes for a lifetime of joy, happiness, and LOVE! ❤️ — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) January 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

So happy for you honey 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️love to you both. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Wishing you both every happiness and blessing ❤️ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Congratulations you crazy kids!! So excited for you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 1, 2020

A great start to 2020. Wishing you much happiness. https://t.co/VO7QZG61KB — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) January 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011.

This is the second marriage for Griffin who was previously married to software engineer Matthew Moline. They split in 2005 after four years of marriage.