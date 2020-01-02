Menu

Canada

1st 2 babies of 2020 delivered in Bathurst and Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 4:18 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 4:19 pm
Baby Frédéric Pinet.
Baby Frédéric Pinet. Vitalité Health Network

Two baby boys were born on New Year’s Day in two different hospitals in New Brunswick, according to Vitalité Health Network.

Frédéric Pinet was born at 6:00 a.m. at Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathhurst, while Noah Léo Doucett was delivered safely at 12:17 a.m. at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Baby Frédéric Pinet and his parents.
Baby Frédéric Pinet and his parents.

Baby: Frédéric Pinet

Parents: Mélanie Savoie and Jacques Pinet

Sex: Male

Time of birth: 6:00 a.m.

Baby Noah Léo Doucett and his parents.
Baby Noah Léo Doucett and his parents.

Baby: Noah Léo Doucett

Parents: Samantha Doiron and Chad Doucett

Sex: Male

Time of birth: 12:17 a.m.

Global reached out to both parents via Vitalité Health Network, but they were not available for immediate comment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickMonctonNew YearBathurstVitalite Health NetworkDr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital CentreChaleur Regional Hospital
