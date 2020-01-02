1st 2 babies of 2020 delivered in Bathurst and Moncton

Two baby boys were born on New Year’s Day in two different hospitals in New Brunswick, according to Vitalité Health Network.
Frédéric Pinet was born at 6:00 a.m. at Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathhurst, while Noah Léo Doucett was delivered safely at 12:17 a.m. at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.
Baby: Frédéric Pinet
Parents: Mélanie Savoie and Jacques Pinet
Sex: Male
Time of birth: 6:00 a.m.
Baby: Noah Léo Doucett
Parents: Samantha Doiron and Chad Doucett
Sex: Male
Time of birth: 12:17 a.m.
Global reached out to both parents via Vitalité Health Network, but they were not available for immediate comment.
