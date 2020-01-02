Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Snowbirds file challenge against cuts to OHIP travel insurance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2020 10:51 am
Updated January 2, 2020 11:18 am
A Turkish Airlines airplane at Ataturk International Airport, in Istanbul, Friday, April 5, 2019.
A Turkish Airlines airplane at Ataturk International Airport, in Istanbul, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

TORONTO – A group representing Canadians who spend part of the year in sunnier climes says it’s filed a legal challenge against Ontario’s decision to scrap out-of-country health insurance.

The Canadian Snowbird Association says eliminating the insurance goes against one of the five pillars of the Canada Health Act: portability.

READ MORE: Changes to OHIP take effect: What you need to know

The program covered out-of-country inpatient services up to $400 per day for a higher level of care, and up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient and doctor services.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott wouldn’t comment on the case as it is before the courts, but she says the program was costly and largely ineffectual.

READ MORE: Changes to OHIP coverage is a good reason to look at travel insurance

Hayley Chazan says its limited coverage meant that Canadians who had no private insurance were left on the hook for “catastrophically large bills to pay.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has warned that the change, which came into effect on New Year’s Day, could lead to higher insurance premiums for Ontarians travelling abroad.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsChristine ElliottOntario PC GovernmentOhipOntario Health MinisterCanada health actOHIP cutsCanadian Snowbirds Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.