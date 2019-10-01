Changes to OHIP take effect: What you need to know
Changes to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) are now in effect, leaving several services unfunded for coverage.
Those changes come after recommendations from a physician-led group reviewed coverage for OHIP insured services.
In August, the group delivered 11 recommendations regarding tests and procedures to Health Minister Christine Elliott.
READ MORE: Ontario government to scrap ineffective medical tests, duplicative services to cut costs
Elliott and the Ontario Medical Association accepted the changes.
The Ontario government insisted the updates to OHIP will improve the quality of patient care.
However several previously covered services have now been de-listed.
Some of the changes include:
- De-listing imaging for most sinus problems
- Loop recorders used for the monitoring of heart disorders will no longer be covered as the physician-led group claims the devices are an outdated form of technology
- OHIP will continue to fund more effective testing to diagnose infertility, but post-coital testing of cervical mucous will no longer be covered
- Patients who ask their doctor to remove ear wax when it’s not medically necessary may be required to pay
- Ontario residents will no longer be eligible for up to $400 per day for out-of-country hospital care
- Dipstick urine pregnancy tests performed in a physician’s office will only be covered by OHIP when its imperative to determine pregnancy to prevent patient harm
- House calls will be only be covered for frail elderly individuals, those housebound, and palliative patients
The Ontario Ministry of Health claimed the changes will save taxpayers an estimated $83 million.
The government has posted a full list of changes on its website.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.