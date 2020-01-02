Menu

Canada

Body discovered by dog walker near Woodbine Beach shoreline, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 7:30 am
Police respond to the scene after a body was reportedly discovered near a pool by Woodbine Beach.
Police respond to the scene after a body was reportedly discovered near a pool by Woodbine Beach. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say a dog walker found a body near a pool in the city’s east-end Beaches area on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach at around 10:40 p.m., police say.

The dog walker reportedly discovered the body and asked someone to call police. The body was located just south of the Donald D Summerville Olympic Pool near the shoreline, police say.

The discovery is being considered a “suspicious death” due to the fact that police say the body washed up on shore.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

There is no information on the age or gender of the victim.

