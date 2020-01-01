Edmonton Oil Kings kick off 2020 with trade and win, remain top team in WHL

Send this page to someone via email

Things are looking bright for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2020.

The Western Hockey League team started the year off on the right foot by acquiring a goaltender and pulling off a 4-3 shootout win over the Everett Silvertips at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

The Oil Kings, who currently have the best record of any WHL team in the 2019-20 season, started the day by announcing they had acquired 20-year-old goaltender Beck Warm from the Tri-City Americans via a trade.

The deal also sees the Oil Kings receive prospect Riley Stuart, a 17-year-old forward. In return, the Americans acquired goaltender Carter Gylander and forward Cade Littler.

The Americans also receive a second-round draft pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

Warm is coming off his best WHL season, statistically speaking. The netminder from Whistler, B.C. finished the 2018-19 season with a 32-23-5-0 record, a 2.94 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

Sebastian Cossa has seen the most starts in net for the Oil Kings this season. It is not immediately clear how the addition of Warm may affect that.

“We are very excited to have acquired Beck for our group,” Oil Kings general manager Kirt Hill said in a news release.

“Beck is an elite goalie in our league and such a quality individual both on and off the ice.”

Warm is the twin brother of Will Warm, a former Oil Kings defenceman.

