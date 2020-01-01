Menu

Mount Hood fall

B.C. high school student survives 150-metre fall from Mount Hood in Oregon

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 5:19 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 5:21 pm
Gurbaz Singh is in an Oregon hospital after falling from Mount Hood.
Gurbaz Singh is in an Oregon hospital after falling from Mount Hood. GoFundMe

A Surrey high school student counts himself lucky as he heads into the new year.

Gurbaz Singh, 16, is recovering in a hospital near Portland, Ore. after surviving a 150-metre fall from the summit of Mount Hood on Monday.

READ MORE: 2 hikers visiting B.C. rescued from West Vancouver mountain trail

Singh lost his footing at an elevation of 3,200 metres on a section of the stratovolcano ominously called The Pearly Gates.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 9 a.m. Monday about an injured climber who was part of a group.

Rescuers reached the climber at approximately 1 p.m., put a splint on his injured leg and brought him down the mountain.

Singh broke his femur and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Singh and his family.

Story continues below advertisement
Dramatic rescue as four hikers pulled off Mount Rainier
Dramatic rescue as four hikers pulled off Mount Rainier

The fall occurred as the 16-year-old was attempting his 98th summit.

Mount Hood is the highest point in Oregon, and one of the most-climbed mountains in the world, according to the sheriff’s office.

