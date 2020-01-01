B.C. high school student survives 150-metre fall from Mount Hood in Oregon

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey high school student counts himself lucky as he heads into the new year.

Gurbaz Singh, 16, is recovering in a hospital near Portland, Ore. after surviving a 150-metre fall from the summit of Mount Hood on Monday.

Singh lost his footing at an elevation of 3,200 metres on a section of the stratovolcano ominously called The Pearly Gates.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 9 a.m. Monday about an injured climber who was part of a group.

Rescuers reached the climber at approximately 1 p.m., put a splint on his injured leg and brought him down the mountain.

Singh broke his femur and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Singh and his family.

The fall occurred as the 16-year-old was attempting his 98th summit.

Mount Hood is the highest point in Oregon, and one of the most-climbed mountains in the world, according to the sheriff’s office.