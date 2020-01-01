Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 4:40 pm
NBA commissioner David Stern meets the press prior to the Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder game one of the NBA Finals outside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, June 12, 2012. .
NBA commissioner David Stern meets the press prior to the Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder game one of the NBA Finals outside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, June 12, 2012. . Larry W. Smith / EPA

David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday with his family by his side. He suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984.

Toronto Raptors unveil championship banner
Toronto Raptors unveil championship banner

By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

Story continues below advertisement

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NBAObituaryDavid SternDavid Stern deathFormer NBA commissioner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.