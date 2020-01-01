Calgarians welcome 2020 with annual fireworks display at Calgary Tower

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Calgarians welcomed 2020 with a celebration in the core of the city.

The City of Calgary’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display erupted from the Calgary Tower at midnight.

LIVE: The 2020 New Year’s Eve fireworks start at midnight. Happy New Year, Calgary! #yycNYE #2020NewYear https://t.co/NnSzpu2Ouy — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) January 1, 2020

The Olympic Plaza was full of people not only enjoying the fireworks, but also skating, outdoor fire pits and ice sculptures.

“I think it’s about community, it’s about family and it’s about being together — getting together and supporting little spots like this,” said Calgary resident David Forma.

“I think being with your family at this time of year is what it’s all about.”

Those who took in the celebration shared some of the sights and sounds on social media, including Global News reporter Michael King.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – the crowds getting ready to ring in the New Year at Olympic Plaza! #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/Rinxvp54xN — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) January 1, 2020

Happy New year!! 2020 will bring new adventures and new opportunities! Wishing all the best!! #yyc #olympicplaza #blackfootcountry pic.twitter.com/rTZHEaGNgT — Trishell Provost (@TrishellProvost) January 1, 2020

