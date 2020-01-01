Menu

Canada

Calgarians welcome 2020 with annual fireworks display at Calgary Tower

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 5:37 pm
Calgary Celebrates New Years Eve
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary rang in 2020 with a celebration at Olympic Plaza. Global News reporter Michael King was live to capture all the sights and sounds.

Thousands of Calgarians welcomed 2020 with a celebration in the core of the city.

The City of Calgary’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display erupted from the Calgary Tower at midnight.

The Olympic Plaza was full of people not only enjoying the fireworks, but also skating, outdoor fire pits and ice sculptures.

READ MORE: Calgary New Year’s Eve 2019: fireworks and free, family-friendly events

“I think it’s about community, it’s about family and it’s about being together — getting together and supporting little spots like this,” said Calgary resident David Forma.

“I think being with your family at this time of year is what it’s all about.”

Those who took in the celebration shared some of the sights and sounds on social media, including Global News reporter Michael King.

CalgaryHolidaysEventsNew Year's Eve20/20NYECalgary TowerNew Year's Eve 2020Fireworks displayCalgary New Year's EveNew Year's Eve Calgary
