Canada

Family-friendly New Years Eve’s party returns to Downtown Kelowna for 8th year

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 8:33 pm
The New Year's Eve event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
The New Year's Eve event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Valley First’s 8th annual New York New Year’s celebration is back, to ring in the start of the next decade.

It’s one of the only all-age events in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Forget making resolutions ⁠— here’s how to reset the new year

“The fun starts at 6:00 and goes till 9:00,” says Renata Mills, Festivals Kelowna’s executive director.

“We have live music on stage with a different act every hour.”

Activities, which can be enjoyed based around the outdoor skating rink in Stuart Park, include:

  • Live musical performances;
  • Kid’s “Snow Zone” activity stations;
  • Free hot chocolate and giveaways;
  • Food trucks;
  • Valley First Warm Up Zone” in the Kelowna Community Theatre with tons of games, a photo booth, craft and colouring stations and facepainting;
  • Black Box Theatre for inflatables courtesy of the City of Kelowna‘s Park & Play program;
  • Fireworks show at 9 p.m.
READ MORE: Climate change voted Canadian Press’ news story of the year for 2019

The event is centered around an early celebration, mirroring New York City’s celebration in Times Square.

The celebration is free and will end after a firework show at 9 p.m.

