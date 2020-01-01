Winnipeg police investigate possible New Year’s Eve nightclub assault

Winnipeg police are investigating a possible assault at a downtown night club on New Year’s Eve.
Police tape surrounded the Palomino Club on Main Street mid-New Year’s Day. Evidence markers littered the sidewalk and a police cruiser was parked at the scene.
Police had little information to provide.
“We’re in the early stages of an investigation into an assault that may have happened at a bar in the 400 block of Main Street overnight,” Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray wrote in an email.
READ MORE: Winnipeg murder rate skyrockets in 2019, criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions
A man went to a city hospital with an injury, which triggered the police investigation, Murray said.
COMMENTS