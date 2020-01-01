Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate possible New Year’s Eve nightclub assault

By Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 2:49 pm
Police tape lines the sidewalk outside of a Winnipeg nightclub, the likely scene of a New Year's Eve assault.
Police tape lines the sidewalk outside of a Winnipeg nightclub, the likely scene of a New Year's Eve assault. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a possible assault at a downtown night club on New Year’s Eve.

Police tape surrounded the Palomino Club on Main Street mid-New Year’s Day. Evidence markers littered the sidewalk and a police cruiser was parked at the scene.

Police had little information to provide.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in the early stages of an investigation into an assault that may have happened at a bar in the 400 block of Main Street overnight,” Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray wrote in an email.

READ MORE: Winnipeg murder rate skyrockets in 2019, criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions

A man went to a city hospital with an injury, which triggered the police investigation, Murray said.

Winnipeg police say man confessed to killing family member in homicide
Winnipeg police say man confessed to killing family member in homicide
