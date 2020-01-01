Menu

Investigations

Suspended driver charged following cruiser crash, hi-speed chase: St. Thomas police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 11:41 am
Police in St. Thomas say a man is in custody after what they call a 'harrowing overnight incident.'.
Police in St. Thomas say a man is in custody after what they call a 'harrowing overnight incident.'. File/Global News

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. say a man is in custody after what they call a ‘harrowing overnight incident.’

Officials say a pick-up truck was spotted at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday travelling north on First Avenue at an unusually low speed.

When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle turned abruptly into a driveway. Officials say when they attempted to speak to the lone driver, he put the truck in reverse and rammed the police cruiser.

READ MORE: St. Thomas police responded to record number of incidents in 2019

The suspect then drove up onto a neighbouring lawn, fleeing northbound on First Avenue at a high rate of speed, said police.

The suspect came upon a dead-end street and raced westbound on Locust Street, narrowly missing a head-on collision with a responding police cruiser, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck then traveled up on a curb to avoid the collision and sped south on First Avenue.

Police used a spike belt, which caused two tires to deflate.

A short distance later, the truck stopped and police say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

Police chased the man on foot and arrested him a short distance away.

READ MORE: Police make arrest following string of St. Thomas arson incidents

Investigation revealed the truck had been stolen from London Ont., and the suspect was a suspended driver.

Officials say there were no injuries in this incident.

A 23-year-old St. Thomas man is facing several charges including:

  • 2 Counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident
  • Flight from Police
  • 2 Counts of Breach of an Undertaking
  • Prohibited Driving
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Drive While Under Suspension
